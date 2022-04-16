CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will post sales of $460.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.26 million. CDK Global posted sales of $433.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. 4,719,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,195. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

