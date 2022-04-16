Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

