Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CLRB stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

