Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celsion in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celsion in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

