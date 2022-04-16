Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Celsius by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. Celsius has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

