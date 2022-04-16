Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celsius by 121.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. Celsius has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.