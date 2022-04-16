Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Centene reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

CNC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

