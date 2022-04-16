Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.135417 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.