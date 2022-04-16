Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will post sales of $59.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Centerspace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $57.17 million. Centerspace reported sales of $46.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full year sales of $243.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Centerspace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Centerspace by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,657. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -679.05%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

