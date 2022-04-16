Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 164,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,612. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

