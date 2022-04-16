CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) to announce $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.89 and the lowest is $3.65. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 501.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $16.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $20.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 3,082,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,221. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

