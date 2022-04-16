CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $10.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $15,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.41. 3,082,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.