ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $28.80 Average PT from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

CHX stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 3.00.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,244,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

