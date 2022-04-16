ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECOM shares. TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 294,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,394. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $457.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

