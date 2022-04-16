Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Charah Solutions reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE CHRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,836. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

