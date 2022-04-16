Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.