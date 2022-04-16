Chase (NYSE:CCF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
CCF stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $826.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.64.
Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.