Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Check Point Software Technologies also reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

CHKP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.78. 1,298,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,865. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.46. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

