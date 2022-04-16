Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

