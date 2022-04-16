Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $1.32 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 27.22%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

