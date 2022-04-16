Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $490.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

CHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $632.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

