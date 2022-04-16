Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.
Chimerix stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Chimerix by 419.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
About Chimerix (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
