Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Chimerix stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Chimerix by 419.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

