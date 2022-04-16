China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Short Interest Update

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the March 15th total of 346,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIH opened at $1.09 on Friday. China Index has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Index stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Index were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

