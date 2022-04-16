China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,215,200 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the March 15th total of 17,651,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,012.7 days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

