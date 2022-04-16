China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CNCT opened at $0.01 on Friday. China Teletech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

