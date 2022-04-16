Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,975.69.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded up $13.17 on Monday, hitting $1,603.17. 199,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,528.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,632.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

