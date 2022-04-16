Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 1,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 492.0 days.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRRF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.