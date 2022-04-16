CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHSCL opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. CHS has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

