Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.