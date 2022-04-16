Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $75,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,812,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

