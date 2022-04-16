Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.56 billion and the lowest is $42.46 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $178.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $187.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $189.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Cigna stock opened at $259.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.72 and its 200-day moving average is $225.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

