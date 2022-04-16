Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.76. Cintas posted earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.67. 345,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.98. Cintas has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

