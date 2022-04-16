Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 403,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLRM stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

