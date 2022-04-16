Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCTC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

