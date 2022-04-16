CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CleanTech Acquisition by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 378,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAQ opened at $10.03 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

