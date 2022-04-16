ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.