CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNEY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CN Energy Group. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter worth $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CN Energy Group. stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

