Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.54 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COCP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

