Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $2.90 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

