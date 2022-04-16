Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coles Group in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh produce and groceries through 831 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

