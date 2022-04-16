Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITA remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. 41,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Coliseum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

