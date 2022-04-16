Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
