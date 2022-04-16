Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

