Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

