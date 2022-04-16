Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $62.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.58. 16,535,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,919,516. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.