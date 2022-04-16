Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $62.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.74.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.58. 16,535,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,919,516. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.
Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.