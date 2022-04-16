Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.58. 16,535,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 76,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,107,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $145,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,812 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

