Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGDDY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 135,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $35.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

