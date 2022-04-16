Comparing Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESAB and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $11.25 million 3.05 -$9.76 million ($0.85) -3.18

ESAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ESAB and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.41%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than ESAB.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -86.82% -29.84% -22.42%

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats ESAB on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. It also provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; and EksoUE is a wearable upper extremity assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

