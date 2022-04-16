Comparing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eneti
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Ardmore Shipping
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
Insider and Institutional Ownership
60.1% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Eneti has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Eneti and Ardmore Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eneti
|$139.23 million
|0.51
|$26.08 million
|$3.97
|1.58
|Ardmore Shipping
|$192.48 million
|0.96
|-$36.83 million
|($1.12)
|-4.99
Eneti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Eneti and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eneti
|17.35%
|1.18%
|0.85%
|Ardmore Shipping
|-19.14%
|-11.74%
|-4.99%
Summary
Eneti beats Ardmore Shipping on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Eneti (Get Rating)
Eneti Inc. engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.
About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.
