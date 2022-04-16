Comparing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eneti alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ardmore Shipping 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eneti presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential downside of 14.13%. Given Eneti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Ardmore Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $139.23 million 0.51 $26.08 million $3.97 1.58 Ardmore Shipping $192.48 million 0.96 -$36.83 million ($1.12) -4.99

Eneti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti 17.35% 1.18% 0.85% Ardmore Shipping -19.14% -11.74% -4.99%

Summary

Eneti beats Ardmore Shipping on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc. engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.