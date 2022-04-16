Comparing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) & Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Joby Aviation and Draganfly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Draganfly $5.63 million 36.73 -$12.93 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Joby Aviation and Draganfly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Joby Aviation presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Draganfly N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Draganfly beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

