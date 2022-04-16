Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,935. The stock has a market cap of $151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTG. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

